I Got The Viral “Goddess Braid Bob” & It’s A Game-Changing Protective Style

Shortly after my big chop, I vowed to stick with my short afro for at least three months before trying a new style. But as someone who regularly changes their hairstyle, even before going short, admittedly I felt stuck. I was bored and yearning for a new style, with one in particular dominating my TikTok For You Page. Enter: The goddess braid bob.
I had long knotless goddess braids installed during the summer and they quickly became my favorite braided hairstyle. The waist-length braids with added curls made from human hair were a godsend on holiday, it was a much-needed lightweight alternative to the usual knotless braids and easy enough to style so that my hair still looked good in the summer evenings.
But in 2025, I wanted to stick to my commitment to short hair, whether it be my natural hair or extensions. It wasn’t until I saw the goddess braid bob trend everywhere that I realized I could have the best of both worlds: a style I knew I loved and a short look. And with that, I booked myself in to get my first-ever goddess braid bob.
What is a goddess braid bob and why is it so popular right now?
According to the 30.6M posts on TikTok, the goddess braid bob is essentially a combination of the infamous bob hairstyle and knotless goddess braids, which are created with strands of synthetic or human curly hair left out “for a more relaxed and feminine vibe,” says Antoinette Ale, founder of Haircrush.
This iteration of the style remains at chin or shoulder-length, allowing those who love braided hairstyles to experiment with a traditional bob or a long bob, creating the “perfect union” between two of the most “sought-after trends” of the past year, as Nneka Allison, founder of UK-based HoochTeeStyles explains.
“The bob is one of the hottest hairstyle trends over the last 12 months, so the goddess braid bob is the perfect union of these two sought-after trends and is a natural style evolution of the traditional goddess braids,” she tells Unbothered. Additionally, Ale says the goddess braid bob’s versatility and effortlessness align with current beauty trends, saying: “It’s versatile, lightweight, and low-maintenance, making it perfect for busy lifestyles. Also, the soft curls add a stylish, effortless touch, which aligns with current beauty trends favoring natural, soft looks.”
@laurenjgordon anything else I should try? #goddessbraids #braidbob #bohobraids ♬ It's ok I'm ok - Tate McRae
Shorter braid styles have been rising in popularity, with the goddess braid bob leading as an example, and there are a number of reasons why short hairstyles are more favorable. For one, they’re just as fun and creative as long braids, but take less time to install, often feel lighter, and typically cost less. They’re also easier to maintain, meaning they’re the perfect style for the upcoming warmer months.
Going from a short afro to long braids was going to shock my system, so a shorter braided style was welcomed with open arms. Allison confirms the goddess braid bob is the go-to, on-trend look if a low-maintenance hairstyle is what you’re looking for. “The most laborious stage [of the goddess braid bob] is the installation (which could take anywhere between four to seven hours), but once it’s done, it’s easy to maintain,” she says. “It’s a versatile look, that’s also cool, boho, and timeless.”
How is the goddess braid bob installed?
Celebrity hairstylist, Dionne Smith, known for styling the likes of singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Queen Charlotte star India Amarteifio, told Unbothered exactly how the goddess braid bob is installed. “The goddess braid bob is a braided hairstyle that combines both box braids and curls, at the length of a bob. It works by incorporating curly strands into the braids themselves to achieve a braided boho look.”
Instead of buying pre-stretched Xpressions for the single knotless braids, my hairstylist and owner of Divine Salon in north London, Nadia Dedier, encouraged me to buy a regular pack of Xpressions, so we could adjust the length, making it shorter than the usual knotless braid. Then, I was told to buy curly hair of my choice, synthetic or human and no longer than 16 inches.
During my appointment, I had the luxury of two stylists working on my head at once, which made the process even quicker, but it was still more complicated than typical knotless braids. “I start as I would with normal knotless braids and add in the pieces of curly hair as I go, adding in two to three bits of the curly hair depending on how full the client wants the look to be and leaving them out, clipping them aside to later drop once the braid is complete. I like to make sure the end is curly for a bouncy look,” Dedier tells me.
I opted for synthetic hair and although I love the outcome, I regret this decision, as Smith tells me, using human hair would ensure the style lasts for longer. “This is because compared to synthetic hair, human hair would be less prone to tangles and knots. This will keep the hairstyle neat for a longer period of time,” she tells Unbothered.
Thus, in my efforts to save money, I might have added to my hair workload, but luckily styling my hair is one of my main hobbies.
How do you maintain a goddess braid bob?
So, with knotless braids and curly pieces of hair being combined to form the goddess braid bob, learning how to maintain this style is key to helping it stay cute for longer, keeping knots at bay, and helping your hair and scalp stay refreshed.
Smith explains that the curls can be the hardest thing to manage when styling the goddess braid wig, so she recommends using a foaming mousse and getting your nighttime routine in check. “One key product to use with this hairstyle is a foaming mousse, as it smooths and defines the curly hair. It would be beneficial to put the braids into two plaits before going to bed, in order to keep the hair neat, also avoiding tangles during sleep,” she tells us. Allison adds that wrapping your bedtime plaits in a silk or satin scarf can prolong the style further.
While I’ve been loving the got2B Twisted Curling Mousse for keeping my curls defined, bouncy, and voluminous, Allison recommends the ORS Olive Oil Wrap Setting Mousse to help “prevent frizz and fraying and to keep the loose boho waves moisturized and defined.” As with any protective style, it’s important not to neglect your scalp health, as moisturized and flake-free scalp can help your style look better for longer. For this, Allison encourages oiling the scalp with an argan and olive oil mixture every few days and using any leftovers on the ends of your goddess braid bob.
My thoughts on the goddess braid bob
My routine is made up of the Kerastase Elixir Original Hair Oil, two pumps of which I use to plait and wrap my hair before bed, and during the day, I use the Bread Hair Oil Everyday Gloss as it’s non-greasy and keeps my bob smelling divine all day long. Every few days I opt for the Cantu Hair Refresher, made specifically for protective braided hairstyles, if I feel my braids could do with a pick-me-up.
Ultimately, caring for my goddess braid bob has been simple. The length definitely plays a part in how lightweight and manageable my hair is, and importantly, I haven’t felt any tugging or tightness on my scalp, so I’m certain my hair is thriving beneath my braids.
Smith tells Unbothered that the goddess braid bob is one of the many glamorous ways for people to embrace protective styles that celebrate Black hair and culture and I couldn’t agree more. Thanks to the various ways it can be styled, (“For example, you can wear it down in a side or middle part, half up-half down, and even an updo,” Smith says) I feel as though the possibilities for this style are endless.
Although I’m sure I’ll go for human hair next time, I already know this is going to be my signature braided hairstyle for 2025 and I’m so happy to finally get involved with the bob trend, I think it suits me.
