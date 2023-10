Milli Vanilli Were Exploited By An Industry That’s Still Ripping Off Black Artists

The fallout was swift. Milli Vanilli’s fanbase felt bamboozled to the point of suing the musicians for fraud and racketeering, and the media crucified Milli Vanilli daily, with coverage of the reveal ranging from hypercritical to flat-out mocking. The general consensus was that any blame should lay solely on the pair. Meanwhile, the forces fueling and making millions of dollars off of Milli Vanilli’s ruse got off scot-free, namely Farian, the supervillain-level mastermind behind it all. Despite admitting with his own mouth that he was responsible for the lie that was Milli Vanilli (and famously having done the same with Boney M. just years before), there wasn’t any real vitriol pointed at Farian in all of the mayhem that resulted from his admission. He didn’t feel any shame for having created Milli Vanilli and contractually forcing them to lip sync. In fact, Farian laughed it off, seeing “no problem” in what he had done. And he was right — he didn’t have a problem. Morvan and Pilatus, the two Black men who were the face of one of the industry’s biggest cons, did.