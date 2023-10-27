Milli Vanilli Were Exploited By An Industry That’s Still Ripping Off Black Artists

But giving artists a platform to speak their truths might be a start. The Milli Vanilli documentary offers a vantage point of the drama that, at its height, was never considered. It gives Morvan the opportunity to tell his side of the story for the first time in years. In his own words, he recalls the myriad of emotions that he and the late Pilatus experienced throughout Milli Vanilli’s short but impactful career — excitement, anxiety, pride, fear, pain. In all of the discourse about the scandal at the time, the focus was directed solely towards Morvan and Pilatus, villainizing them for their role in the deceit, but they never had the opportunity to defend themselves. From the group’s inception to its untimely demise, they were silenced and bled dry until they were no longer profitable. The documentary might be arriving decades too late, but in painting a full picture of Morvan and Pilatus’ fall from grace, the world now knows who’s really to blame: the corporate machine.