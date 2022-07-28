Black Women Weren’t Always Welcome In Luxury Spaces — This Is Why We Should Make It Our Own

How do you define "luxury?” The first things that might come to mind: the latest designer It bag, a multi-course tasting menu at the neighborhood's buzziest restaurant, a vacation at a pricey resort in some far-flung destination. While luxury may often be associated with expensive, extravagant products and experiences, for some, it runs much deeper than materialism — it’s how you perceive it. For Black women who weren’t always welcome in these spaces, luxury is doing what makes you happy and permitting yourself to enjoy them, whether that’s spending your hard-earned dollars on designer fashion or simply treating yourself to some “you” time.