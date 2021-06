I Tried TikTok’s Latest Hair Hack — & It’s Perfect For Summer

My hair is very thick and gravity takes its toll on any updo I wear throughout the day, especially ponytails, so I was intrigued to try this. Surprisingly, it's not as fiddly as you might think and I aced it on the second attempt. The first time, my scrunchie was way too small but I ended up opting for a large silk version, which worked a treat to give me a gorgeous high pony à la Ariana Grande . I'm proof that it works on medium-length hair, too, and thanks to the extra support of the bottom half of hair, my ponytail stayed in place for a lot longer than any of my usual updo styles.