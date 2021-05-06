I Tried TikTok’s One-Minute Messy Bun Hack & I’ll Never Wear My Hair Down Again

Now for the bun. Take a hairbrush and a simple hair tie, flip your head forward, and proceed to brush your hair up into a high ponytail or wherever you'd like your messy bun to sit. The trick here is not to pull the ends of your hair all the way through. Instead, make a loop at the top and use your fingers to tease the loop (which will become your bun) outwards slightly. If your hair is on the long side, you might want to wrap the ends around the loop, but those with medium or short hair can get away with leaving them out for now.