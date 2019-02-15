I like to joke that I have a PhD in not washing my hair. In fact, I'm one of those total weirdos that sort of hates being wet in general. (Yes, we exist — and there are a lot of us.) Due to this perplexing desire to stay dry — and my career as a beauty editor — I have an extensive collection of shower caps and a rather advanced knowledge of dry shampoo.
If you, too, don't like to wash your hair for whatever reason, then you're likely well aware that all dry shampoos are not created equal. From the cult French offerings to the prestige American formulas to drugstore staples worldwide, they all work a little differently. Think you hate dry shampoo? Feel like it doesn't work? I'm here to convince you that you just haven't found your perfect match yet.
But that's about to change, because the best dry shampoos for every concern and hair type are waiting in the slides ahead.