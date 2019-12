Julianne Hough Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Classic ’90s Bob

Even if you were too young to pick up on the cultural references of the '90s and early '00s, a quick Google search of the era's top haircuts will show you that these styles are cool again. For example, Brad Pitt just brought back the same floppy haircut he wore when he was married to Jennifer Aniston (R.I.P.) in the early 2000s, and the 2020 remix is even sexier. Now Julianne Hough is taking us back, too. The 31-year-old actress just debuted a fresh, chin-length bob — inspired by a '90s Claire Danes circa My So-Called Life — and it's, dare we say, a modern classic.