The Best Clarifying Shampoos To Remove All That Buildup

"Heavy" is not an adjective that we like to use when it comes to our hair. The word might as well be synonymous with shitty, because that's exactly how our hair feels when we haven't washed it in days or when that new leave-in conditioner we're trying has a formula that sits on the scalp. But, luckily, there's a solution for weighed-down hair: clarifying shampoos.
"Periodic use of purifying or clarifying shampoos can help remove ingredients like silicones, thickening ingredients, and other additives (such as pearlizing agents that give shampoo its opaque, pearl appearance)," says Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital. "Dirt and oil that accumulate on the hair may lead to irritation and flaky scalp. You can use these purifying shampoos intermittently to keep your hair in good shape."
The best part? You don't have to part ways with your favorite shampoo. Just swap a clarifying option into your regimen from time to time to give your scalp and strands a clean slate. Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best clarifying shampoos on the market, so that you can start your 2019 detox with your hair.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.