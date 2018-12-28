These Hair Perfumes Will Replace Your Dry Shampoo

At first mention, the idea of buying a fragrance strictly for the hair seems like something better suited for a high-school kid that doesn't want to get caught hanging around people who smoke cigarettes — or maybe someone with gobs of money to throw around on superfluous but good-smelling nothings. But then, an awakening: When we don't have time to shampoo, a little spritz of scent is all we need to replace any mounting grossness with that fresh, clean hair smell.