These Hair Perfumes Will Replace Your Dry Shampoo

At first mention, the idea of buying a fragrance strictly for the hair seems like something better suited for a high-school kid that doesn't want to get caught hanging around people who smoke cigarettes — or maybe someone with gobs of money to throw around on superfluous but good-smelling nothings. But then, an awakening: When we don't have time to shampoo, a little spritz of scent is all we need to replace any mounting grossness with that fresh, clean hair smell.
Because these formulations were made specifically to add shine, hydration, and UV protection, and even to cut static on strands, they're not the same as just using whatever perfume you have on hand to do the job. And there's one more win that should not go unmentioned: Grabbing the hair-mist version of a favorite scent prompts all the "you smell good" comments when friends go in for a hug, but at a fraction of the cost.
After testing more than a dozen formulations, we're officially converts. See the hair scents that helped turn us from dismissers to disciples, ahead.
