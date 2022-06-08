These Modern ’90s Haircuts Are Everywhere — & They’re So Wearable

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Skinny brows, low-rise jeans... There are some trends which can stay firmly in the '90s. But when it comes to hair, we just can't get enough of those nostalgic styles. Everything comes full circle eventually, right?
Skinny brows, low-rise jeans... There are some trends which can stay firmly in the '90s. But when it comes to hair, we just can't get enough of those nostalgic styles. Everything comes full circle eventually, right?
From the boy band bob and curtain bangs to long layers and full fringes, hairstylists are flicking through the archives and reimagining all manner of classic '90s cuts with a 2022 spin. There's a newfound love of frizz in a way that's wearable, seriously short crops ahead of summer and floppy bangs inspired by the era's hottest celebrities (think Winona Ryder, Natalie Imbruglia and Jennifer Aniston).
It looks like we're welcoming the '90s trend with open arms. Google searches for women's '90s haircuts are up by 500% this month, while on TikTok the hashtag #90shaircut has an impressive 272.2 million views and counting.
Whether you're totally sold or just a little intrigued, here are the coolest '90s cuts with a newfangled twist, dreamed up by some of Instagram's most sought-after hairstylists.