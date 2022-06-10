I Got 2022’s Biggest Trend, Feathered Hair – & It’s So Versatile

This renewed volume is a welcome change and actually feels quite transformative. My hair now feels light, bouncy and carefree and the delicate flips give my straight hair a lot more character. The feathering technique has taken so much weight off the ends and added a lot more texture and natural movement, opening up my features rather than weighing my face down. But it’s the ability to style my hair in so many ways that I love most, making it a more wearable trend and a lot less maintenance, too. Some days I can rock those '70s Farrah curls, others I can create statement retro flicks using a hot brush, and if I feel like doing nothing? I’ve still got all the bounce and volume I need from the natural feathered layers. I’ll be wearing my hair down for the foreseeable.