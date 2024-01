The spring/summer runways teased a y2k-meets-bohemian tone that will take centre stage in the months ahead, and anyone who remembers the state of fashion in the early 2000s knows that accessories play an important role in perfecting this particular look. Body chains are back, as are belts that are more decorative than they are functional, shoulder-grazing earrings, and layers of beads and chains. For those who aren’t ready for this type of aesthetic comeback, there are other jewellery trends gaining steam, including floral chokers (resembling 2024’s popular blossom bags ) and anklets. Below, we’ve rounded up the biggest and the best 2024 jewellery trends that’ll have you shining stylishly bright.