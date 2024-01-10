According to Chanel, Ralph Lauren, and Burberry, more is more when it comes to decorating the décolletage. Top designers are layering necklaces like it’s peak festival season, so we’re looking forward to a year’s worth of that kind of fashion fun in 2024. Get the look by pairing necklaces of varying thickness and lengths, and don’t be afraid to mix metals or add in something beaded (also a popular material on the SS24 runways).