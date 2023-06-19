ADVERTISEMENT
45 Local B Corp-Certified Brands To Help You Shop More Sustainably

Nina Miyashita
At Refinery29 Australia, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. 
If you're wanting to shop more sustainably but become easily confused about what brands are "safe" or not in this space, you wouldn't be the only one. With sustainability being one of the buzzwords of the decade, it can be hard to cut through the noise.
Genuine sustainability for a brand isn't just about being environmentally friendly — it also means being socially conscious, engaging in fair trade and being able to account for every part of your production process. So how do we know which brands are doing all this? One way is to look to the not-for-profit Benefit Corporation and its lists of B-Corp Certified brands.
A B-Corp Certification is the most esteemed sustainability award a brand can hope to receive. B Corps are businesses that meet the highest possible standards of verified social and environmental consciousness and practice, as well as public transparency. Essentially, these brands care about people and the earth, and are honest about how they make their products — and because of this, they're granted a certification that lets everyone know it.
So to help you in your bid to shop more sustainably, here is a list of local Australian and New Zealand brands — across apparel, personal care, and home — that have been granted a B-Corp Certification.

Apparel

bassike

Lusana

The Common Good Company

Ozeano

Etiko

BONDI BORN

Faithfull the Label

Arnsdorf

Boody

Maggie Marilyn

Outland Denim

Kathmandu

Rip Curl

Oboz

The Very Good Bra

All the Wild Roses

Clothing the Gaps

Kowtow

Bared Footwear

Orba Shoes

Citizen Wolf

Solbari

Zorali

Will & Bear

Untouched World

AWWA

Duffle & Co

Bellroy

Personal Care

Emma Lewisham

Aesop

Kester Black

Zea

Sienna Byron Bay

Ellus & Krue

BEAR

Home

Living Edge

Corban & Blair

Honeywrap

Eva

Ecosa

noho

Totem Road

Armadillo

Koala

Koskela

