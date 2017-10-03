Meet the the sci-fi bob. It has sharp ends, is angled around the jawline, and can be easily personalised with any fringe you like. "For years, there was a Victoria's Secret, 'pretty girl' hair thing, but in some ways that is shifting," Jon Reyman, editorial hairstylist and co-owner of Spoke & Weal salon tells us. "I think this is about self-expression. There's a punk side to all of this, which I like." In other words, this cut is a 360 on the ultra-feminine hairstyles we've seen for a while, welcoming in a fuss-free, statement-making cut.
Unsure what to ask your hairstylist for, or how to style the look? Click through to find our favourite cuts going.