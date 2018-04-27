The NYC Spring Haircuts You're About To See Everywhere

If you've only ever experienced New York City through the lens of Friends reruns or Breakfast at Tiffany's, you've probably picked up some common misconceptions about the Big Apple. So let's fact-check a few really quickly: New Yorkers are some of the friendliest, most talkative people you'll ever meet, provided you aren't walking five to a sidewalk or wearing a huge backpack on a crowded 2 train. The city does not end with Manhattan. Nobody who lives here ever goes to Times Square.
And yes, while there's something to be said for a good head-to-toe black outfit, our penchant for self-expression is like nowhere else in the world. It is coded into a New Yorker's DNA, extending from our careers to our home décor to our makeup — and, of course, to our hair. This spring, the biggest beauty statement we're making comes not in the form of celebrity-inspired trends or looks nabbed off the runway, but owning haircuts that are distinctly us.
"I think the major hair trend I’ve been noticing has been a move towards really low-maintenance cuts," Hairstory stylist Wes Sharpton, who's beloved citywide for his effortless, "cool-girl" cuts, tells us. "The overall idea is ease. Spring quickly moves into summer, which means you need to think about what you can do that will withstand humidity and what can you do that's going to make your life easier and still be stylish."
We asked the hair pro to work his magic on four NYC girls itching to make a change this season. For some people, that might mean going shorter — but for everyone, Sharpton says, "It’s about making something that’s personal to them." Ahead, the coolest, most low-maintenance cuts you're about to see everywhere this spring...