How Cool Girls Are Styling Their Hair Cuffs

When you've been blessed with natural curls or coils, you've already got a canvas for some of the dopest hair accessories out there. Stud your 'fro with flowers. Put pearls on the ends of your braids. Hell, you can even stick a few butterflies in your curls, if you're feeling fly. In the midst of all this creativity, we've forgotten about our day one: filigree tubes, or hair cuffs. The tiny decorations, usually sold in a pack of 12 for $1 at local beauty supply stores, were the easiest accessories to clip on to box braids or locs. Now, naturalistas are finding so many ways to wear them — and are giving even the most expensive baubles a run for their money. See the styles we love, ahead.
Advertisement
1 of 21
Vernon François decorated Lupita Nyong'o's Afro puffs with the delicate, bendable accessories.
2 of 21
Letitia Wright (aka Black Panther's Princess Shuri) looked like royalty with her metallic gold lids and matching hair accessories at the 2018 Met Gala.
Advertisement
3 of 21
Everything that glittered at Coachella wasn't necessarily, well, glitter. We spotted SO many gold cuffs on locs...
4 of 21
... adorning gorgeous box braids ...
5 of 21
... on space buns ...
Advertisement
9 of 21
10 of 21
11 of 21
12 of 21
At Curlfest, we were captured by these black-and-white braided bantu knots.
Advertisement
13 of 21
14 of 21
15 of 21
16 of 21
17 of 21
Advertisement
18 of 21
19 of 21
Advertisement