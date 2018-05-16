Story from Beauty

How Cool Girls Are Styling Their Hair Cuffs

Khalea Underwood
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
When you've been blessed with natural curls or coils, you've already got a canvas for some of the dopest hair accessories out there. Stud your 'fro with flowers. Put pearls on the ends of your braids. Hell, you can even stick a few butterflies in your curls, if you're feeling fly. In the midst of all this creativity, we've forgotten about our day one: filigree tubes, or hair cuffs. The tiny decorations, usually sold in a pack of 12 for $1 at local beauty supply stores, were the easiest accessories to clip on to box braids or locs. Now, naturalistas are finding so many ways to wear them — and are giving even the most expensive baubles a run for their money. See the styles we love, ahead.
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images.
Vernon François decorated Lupita Nyong'o's Afro puffs with the delicate, bendable accessories.
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images.
Letitia Wright (aka Black Panther's Princess Shuri) looked like royalty with her metallic gold lids and matching hair accessories at the 2018 Met Gala.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY EMILY MALAN.
Everything that glittered at Coachella wasn't necessarily, well, glitter. We spotted SO many gold cuffs on locs...
PHOTOGRAPHED BY EMILY MALAN.
... adorning gorgeous box braids ...
PHOTOGRAPHED BY EMILY MALAN.
... on space buns ...
PHOTOGRAPHED BY EMILY MALAN.
... and twists, too.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY EMILY MALAN.
Blink and you might miss the details on this gorgeous braided bun.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY EMILY MALAN.
When your box braids get too cumbersome, try assembling them into a bigger, three-strand braid... and while you're at it, add some hardware to your updo, too.
In the November issue of Allure, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew adorned Kerry Washington's cornrows (done with her natural hair) with a few simple accessories.
Sturdivant-Drew expanded her filigree tubes to resemble rings for Jasmine Mathews' ponytail.
It's impossible not to stare at Sasha Blane's gilded locs —or her rad blue eye makeup.
At Curlfest, we were captured by these black-and-white braided bantu knots.
A post shared by AFRIK HAIR (@shellyafrikhair) on

Over in Colombia, a stylist at Afrik Hair gave their client's curly cornrows some hardware.
A post shared by Mane Addicts (@maneaddicts) on

This arrow-shaped side braid, by Pekela Riley, adds edge to the model's soft brunette curls.
A post shared by Flo Ngala (@flongala) on

"Get you a friend-muse that puts up w/ your creative bs," photographer Flo Ngala captioned. And clearly, it was worth the investment.
Thankfully, most filigree tubes are made from bendable materials — so you can use them to segment your French braid, like @shanillia26 did on her daughter's hair.
All queens deserve a crown... or a crown braid, like YouTuber SimplyNarshaaa. See her helpful tutorial here.
A post shared by KishMyKurls (@kishmykurls) on

If you don't want to braid all of your hair, take a page from KishMyKurls' book and make a smaller plait, leaving the rest of your curls loose.
A post shared by Lesley (@freshlengths) on

Lesley has a head full of beautiful brown curls, and the adornments only elevate her 'fro even further.
Somehow, all of this beauty's beads don't distract from her braided topknot, as spotted at Afropunk.
But at times, less really is more. This Afropunk attendee only needed three cuffs to make her puffs stand out.
