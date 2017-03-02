A long, long time ago, in a faraway and unfathomable era that predates Snapchat, social etiquette dictated that pearls were only to be worn after 5 p.m. Thankfully, because rules are made to be broken, we saw them worn with business professional attire and at formal events just a few decades later. And while the jewels are still the goods that many break out for formal occasions — I personally like them how I like my men: the older, the better — now you have an excuse to rock them a new way. That's right: in your hair.