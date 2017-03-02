A long, long time ago, in a faraway and unfathomable era that predates Snapchat, social etiquette dictated that pearls were only to be worn after 5 p.m. Thankfully, because rules are made to be broken, we saw them worn with business professional attire and at formal events just a few decades later. And while the jewels are still the goods that many break out for formal occasions — I personally like them how I like my men: the older, the better — now you have an excuse to rock them a new way. That's right: in your hair.
We've reported on this slow-growing trend over the past few weeks, but what was once a few celebs here or there has turned into a full-blown trend — just take a look at the slides ahead. Celebs including Karlie Kloss and Yandy Smith have managed to make their styles pop without being too polished, by finishing off their ponytails with the stones or weaving them into their braids. If you need further convincing on the pearl's versatility, take a look at Ariana Grande. While on her Dangerous Woman tour, she's decking out her signature high ponytail with the gems.
“I love how the iridescent pearls reflect on stage and also compliment not only the ponytail but the overall look," hairstylist Cesar Ramirêz told Yahoo! Beauty of the makeover. "It’s also reminiscent of the '60’s style, which is Ariana’s favorite era of style right now."
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, who was known for rocking a triple strand necklace, said that pearls are always appropriate. And we can't go against Jackie O's rules, right? Check out the ways to take heed, below.