Ariana Grande Is Making Pearl Hair Accessories A Thing

Ariana Grande is not someone who messes with her signature ponytail. While she has had bangs in the past (and even crimped her ends over the summer), for the most part she has remained just about as consistent a celebrity can be. But since Grande has been on tour, we’ve noticed an uptick in the number of beauty risks she's taken. To wit: Her most recent post to Instagram, in which she debuted an out-of-character ponytail look during the Dangerous Woman tour that was decked out in pearls.
That's right, she's wearing pearl hair accessories. The last time any of us wore anything beyond a simple black bobby pin in our hair was 2008, and Blair Waldorf was our inspiration. But if Grande's photo — similar to the one we spotted of Mandy Moore last week — is any indication, we'd venture to say an accessory renaissance is likely upon us. César Ramirez, the hairstylist behind the 'do, told Yahoo Beauty that he wanted to add something different to match Grande's tour aesthetic. "Ariana’s stage costumes are all so structurally interesting and fit perfectly with each number in the show," he said. "I wanted to add a touch of flair to complete the costumes."
To be fair, it's not the first time we've seen the oversized pearl pins and ponytail holder. In fact, the accessory comes straight from the Chloe and Isabel x Jen Atkin collaboration we reported on last summer. Atkin even noticed Grande's look and reposted Ramirez's photo to her own account with glowing praise. “@cesar4styles my friend you just got me ⚰️⚰️⚰️! The pics coming in of @arianagrande rocking the @chloeandisabel pearl pins+ ponytail holder on the @dangerouswomantour is so epic!!"
Even better: Getting in on the trend won't break the bank. The Pearl Pin Set will only set you back $38, while the Pearl Ponytail Duo Holder is $22. And we have a feeling they'll sell out fast — so act now before it's too late.
