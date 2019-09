Ariana Grande Is Making Pearl Hair Accessories A Thing

That's right, she's wearing pearl hair accessories. The last time any of us wore anything beyond a simple black bobby pin in our hair was 2008, and Blair Waldorf was our inspiration. But if Grande's photo — similar to the one we spotted of Mandy Moore last week — is any indication, we'd venture to say an accessory renaissance is likely upon us. César Ramirez , the hairstylist behind the 'do, told Yahoo Beauty that he wanted to add something different to match Grande's tour aesthetic. "Ariana’s stage costumes are all so structurally interesting and fit perfectly with each number in the show," he said. "I wanted to add a touch of flair to complete the costumes."