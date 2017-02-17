There’s More To Mandy Moore’s Latest Hairstyle Than You Might Think

Mandy Moore has had quite the career revival. Gone are her days as "Candy" pop singer and The Princess Diaries mean girl. Now, her highly acclaimed show, This Is Us, has catapulted her back into the spotlight, and she’s taking the opportunity to put her best beauty looks forward. (Just take Moore's most recent red carpet makeup and NYFW style for example.) But our favorite so far? The feather headband she debuted at the Marchesa Fall 2017 show this week.
Of course, the black fringe hair accessory (likely a suggestion of her glam squad, the Streicher sisters) is lust worthy on its own. But it has an even better backstory. It's part of the Jennifer Behr x Lela Rose 2017 collection (which is available now on the website), and a portion of each purchase goes to Planned Parenthood and ACLU. There's nothing better than some hair bling with a side of philanthropy, are we right?
