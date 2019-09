There’s More To Mandy Moore’s Latest Hairstyle Than You Might Think

Of course, the black fringe hair accessory (likely a suggestion of her glam squad, the Streicher sisters ) is lust worthy on its own. But it has an even better backstory. It's part of the Jennifer Behr x Lela Rose 2017 collection (which is available now on the website), and a portion of each purchase goes to Planned Parenthood and ACLU. There's nothing better than some hair bling with a side of philanthropy, are we right?