After taking over the world of hair care with her instantly popular Ouai line, Kardashian hair guru Jen Atkin is on to her next venture: grown-up, chic, and futuristic hair accessories.
"There was a major lack of really cool hair accessories at a good price point — it, like, didn't exist," Atkin tells us at the collection's launch. "In my head, I always imagined what I wanted to make. Something that felt like it would suit the hippie chick and the girl who's very Céline, fashion-forward." Not surprisingly, she hit the nail directly on the head.
Atkin teamed up with jewelry brand Chloe + Isabel for 13 styles of sculptural pins, barrettes, headbands, and — her personal favorite — bun cuffs (which can also double as trendy cuffs for your arm). Prices range from $18 to $45.
Hair accessories often tend to lean juvenile — they're just so cutesy! — but these pieces feel decidedly adult. "I don't really see the line as an adolescent line," Atkin says. "It was a modern answer to hair accessories — I think it's so far away from what little girls would use. I imagine girls 16 to 40 rocking these pieces."
It helps that there isn't a pink bauble in sight. Every piece is rendered in a mellow shade of gold, silver, hematite, or rose gold. "I just thought, What reads luxury? And it was these colors," Atkin says. "They work across the board when it comes to skin tone. Everybody looks good in metallics."
Shop the beauties on Chloe + Isabel's website and check out some of them ahead. If this is the future, it sure is pretty.
