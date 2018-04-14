How Cool Girls Are Styling Their Hair Cuffs

When you've been blessed with natural curls or coils, you've already got a canvas for some of the coolest hair accessories out there. Stud your 'fro with flowers. Put pearls on the ends of your braids. Hell, you can even stick a few butterflies in your curls, if you're feeling fly. In the midst of all this creativity, we've forgotten about our day one: filigree tubes, or hair cuffs. The tiny decorations, usually sold super-cheaply, were the easiest accessories to clip on to box braids or locs. Now, naturalistas are finding so many ways to wear them — and are giving even the most expensive baubles a run for their money. See the styles we love, ahead.
Beauty
7 Ways To Style Autumn’s “It” Hair Accessory
I