The Hair Products Pros Are Most Excited About In 2018

Let’s do a quick pop culture recap of the year so far: Black Panther completely shattered box office records, and the old standards of onscreen beauty. We were blessed with new music from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj within one week… and without that much of a catty feud, at that. Love basically died after Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum split, but it was revived once Marc Jacobs proposed to his boyfriend at Chipotle with a flash mob. All in all, the year’s been decent... but man, is it a damn good time to be a beauty lover.
New launches have rolled in since the beginning of January, and there's something for everyone: TSA-friendly deodorant balls, a line of foundations that range from dark to light, and enough watermelon skin-care products to fill up a whole patch. There’s something really special going on when it comes to hair, though. The best of the best are challenging themselves to create products that deliver salon-quality results and improve the health of your hair, no matter what texture you’re rocking. So we asked a group of stylists and industry powerhouses to weigh in on which products deserve some space on your vanity. Check them out, ahead.