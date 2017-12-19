You can look good without going broke — just ask your favorite celebrities. But even before Kylie Jenner raved about her favorite set of $3 falsies or Zendaya shared that her genius highlighting hack cost a mere $5, drugstores have been the hot spot for high-quality beauty finds on a budget. And in 2017, there were even more affordable products worth stocking up on.
Sure, you could argue that a $40 blowout is worth it. But what about the salon-worthy shampoos, masks, and texture sprays that get you there for half the price? Turns out, you can find some wallet-friendly favorites right around the corner — at CVS.
Want proof? Ahead, we've rounded up the retailer's top-selling hair products that have been flying off the shelves this year. From shampoos that feel more like deep-clean treatments to hairsprays that could withstand the backwind of a moving subway car, these are the items to buy in bulk — because that low price tag means you won't feel bad about it.