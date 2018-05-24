There's no doubt that your hair tells a story. From color to texture to the height of your ponytail, your style and your flair speak to who you are. For Jordan, Edda, and Gabi, their hair speaks volumes. Here, see how these three women use the Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer to create their power looks.
Jordan
Jordan was born and raised a self-proclaimed wild child. "I love to go on adventures, race motorcycles, and see where the world takes me," she says. That's why, after straightening her hair for 20 years, she decided to let it go and finally embrace her natural texture.
Style Tip: To create her look, she uses the hair dryer with the diffuser attachment; it evenly disperses the airflow to accelerate the drying time of her curls in their natural shape. The result? Big hair that matches her big personality.
Edda
For Edda, her signature slicked-back high pony means business — especially when her time is split between family, work, and her busy on-the-go lifestyle. "When I'm on a mission, I like to wear my hair up," says Edda. "I keep my style simple with a look that is practical."
Style Tip: Because she's always on a time crunch, Edda relies on the hair dryer's concentrated and controlled airflow (powered by a patented v9 digital motor) to get her ready and out the door in no time.
Gabi
Being the young entrepreneur that she is, Gabi likes to create a polished look that never gives up — even on those never-ending workdays. "As a business owner, I want people to take me seriously," she says. "Sleek hair is my ultimate power look."
Style Tip: Gabi uses the smoothing nozzle to help her maintain natural shine. The hair dryer's intelligent heat control auto-checks the air temperature 20 times per second, so she can prevent extreme heat damage while still achieving a silky finish.
