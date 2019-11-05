Watch Me Transform Into Tessa Thompson

Both on and off-screen, Tessa Thompson is a beauty chameleon. Since her breakout film role in Mississippi Damned back in 2009, we've watched the actress transform with each new character, from a robotic hostess in HBO's sci-fi thriller Westworld to a warrior badass in Men in Black: International. Her red-carpet evolution is just as impressive. She often takes on bold beauty looks, including waist-grazing box braids and matte magenta lipstick.
In this episode of Refinery29 Beauty Evolution, our model Janice gets a first-hand experience of what Thompson goes through to prep for a role or red-carpet appearance. With the help of two seasoned beauty pros — hairstylist Sean Fears and celebrity makeup artist Liz Oliver — Janice takes on three different looks inspired by Thompson's most iconic moments. The first is inspired by Thompson's Westworld character, Charlotte Hale; the second is a glam smoky eye and glossy lip from this summer's MIB photocall; and the final look — the pièce de résistance — is Thompson's 2019 Met Gala look, complete with a latex ponytail attachment and a matte pink lip.
Watch it all in the video above.
