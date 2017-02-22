How To Create The Coolest Curly Faux Hawk In 3 Easy Steps

When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, refresh, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Of course, your natural curls are already beautiful. But when there's an opportunity to go big, you better not go home. That's why this faux hawk isn't for the faint of heart. Not only are you sweeping up your hair to really let your twist-out fly free, but the updo also allows you to show off your impeccable makeup, too (hello, highlight). Check out the video above to see how it's done.
Step 1: After undoing your twist-out, gently loosen your curls with an Afro pick or wide-tooth comb.
Step 2: To assemble your faux hawk, sweep the sides of your hair up (as if you were doing a high ponytail) in medium-sized sections along both sides of your head, stopping at the center.
Step 3: Secure your sections with bobby pins.
