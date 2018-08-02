While you sleep, your body, mind, and just about every other part of you regenerates. That makes bedtime a smart time to take care of your skin and hair. Just a little forethought can help you shave off precious minutes getting ready come morning. How? By stopping things like knots, frizz, dents, tangles, and flat hair before they start.
By putting your hair up a certain way, protecting your style with the right material, and swapping your pillowcase for something that delivers major TLC, you can hit the snooze button all you want, and sink comfortably into that memory foam mattress. It's tips and tricks like these that allow bedhead to be a thing of the past. But don't take our word for it — keep clicking for six foolproof pro tips. Sweet dreams...