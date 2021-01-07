There’s Nothing “Unprofessional” About Wearing My Bonnet On Zoom

On top of that, Morgan said, “We’re not even working from home. We’re trying to work through a pandemic.” As accustomed to these workplace changes as we may think we are, we’re working against fatigue, distractions, and stress compounded by fear of the unknown. When trying to figure out how we, as Black women, should present ourselves on camera in meetings that should have been emails, Long hit the nail on the head: “My normal, as a Black woman, is walking around all the time with my bonnet on. Who are you to tell me that my bonnet is not ‘class-appropriate’ or not ‘work-appropriate’? As far as I’m concerned, I look fabulous." Komonibo added, “You can over-perform or respect yourself and be like, ‘I don't have the capacity to do that. I don't have the capacity to take off my bonnet today, I don't have the capacity to draw on my eyebrows today. I’m here, and I’m going to be doing my job and doing what I came to do.”