Charisse Higgins: The way we started really humbles me. We started from an email thread because one of our good friends did a big chop and we came together as a form of resource. That commonality grew into a sisterhood and as time went on from us talking to each other all day long. We wanted to have more of these experiences or to provide these types of experiences for more people outside of our friends circle. The essence of CURLFEST is still sisterhood but we've been able to expand to Black men, boys and girls, and our grandparents. It also makes me understand how important this work is because of how beautiful we feel inside and out, especially when we're not given spaces to feel that way.