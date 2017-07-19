The Biggest Hair Trend At Curlfest Had Nothing to Do With Curls

If you were surrounded by a bevy of beautiful Black women, resplendent in their French vanilla, butter pecan, chocolate deluxe hues, it'd be a little difficult to stay focused on work. But alas, that's what we had to do at Curlfest this past weekend. During the New York City natural hair bonanza, there were way too many pretty people with cool hair to possibly snap them all.
While resisting our urge to try to photograph every attendee, there was one thing we couldn't ignore: color — and a whole lot of it! It didn't matter if ladies were rocking braids or big chops, faux locks or long weaves, there were so many technicolor dye jobs that it was, easily, the biggest trend of the weekend.
Take a look at the styles that span the spectrum ahead — and get a few tips from Cantu's global artist, Maria Antoinette, if you're thinking of dyeing your own naturally curly or coily hair, too.