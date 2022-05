A Beauty YouTuber’s 3-Step Routine For Defined & Bouncy Curls

"After you get out of the shower, it’s really key to make sure that you still leave a good amount of water in your hair. You really want to leave a lot of that moisture, and I actually like to leave in a little bit of my conditioner as well. Then, you don’t have to use as much styling product," Chloe explains."Give your hair a quick wring to make sure it’s not sopping wet and can’t take in any product. From there, when it comes to the order of applying products, I always say creams and leave-ins should go first because they don’t have any hold properties — they’re really just there for moisturizing. I'm using Bread's Hair-Cream , which feels like a mix between a curl cream and leave-in. How much product you'll use will depend on the density and porosity of your hair."When your product is really rich, less is always more — you can always add more, but it’s a lot harder to take it away! Personally, for me, I have high-density, high-porosity, and very thick hair. So it’s like, thirsty, thirsty, thirsty and wants all of the moisture. I normally get about two dollops of hair for me, but someone who has finer texture might need less."