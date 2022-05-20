A Beauty YouTuber’s 3-Step Routine For Defined & Bouncy Curls

"When I was in my mid-20s, I started to really focus on how to do my curls and spend extra time on them. It was a lot of trial and error," Homan explains. Since then, she's honed a care routine for her curls that she shares with her audience. "I think [the best thing about being a content creator] is honestly the random DM that you get from somebody saying, 'Thank you so much — ever since following you, I’ve never felt more confident in myself. I’ve never felt so good with my natural hair,'" she says. Homan has tried a bevy of curl-friendly products through the years, allowing her to perfect several tried-and-true routines. We asked her to share her simple three-step system for defined, bouncy curls. Keep reading for a full walkthrough, including visuals of her most sworn-by products live in action.