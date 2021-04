The $9 Dickey That’s Racked Up Over 2,000 Amazon Reviews

The minimal neck-ccessory in question is the work of a brand called Kalkehay. It's equipped with a standard spread collar, four functional buttons adorning the front, and adjustable elastic side ties that help it stay anchored beneath the armpits. A quick scan of the reviews reveals collar-wearers of all kinds endorsing the layer — and for the most part, it was social media that sent them. “I saw someone get this off of TikTok and I totally loved it. It does exactly what you’d want it to do,” wrote customer Danny, who called the dickey a “must-have life hack” in the title of her review. “The shirt can unbutton if you need it too, it’s super easy to put on. I love that it gives the illusion I have a collared shirt under without the hassle of wearing an actual collared shirt!!” A customer named Cielo called the piece “perfect.” (Specifically, she wrote: “Perfect perfect perfect perfect perfect, adjustable straps perfect perfect perfect.”) Customer, um, HappyCustomer wrote: “I saw this product on TikTok and I just knew I had to buy it. I’m not a fan of wearing a whole long sleeve collared shirt under a sweatshirt so this product was perfect! I got [it] within two days of ordering it. And, it looks great!” The collar’s popularity isn’t relegated to TikTok, either — reviewer Angecimi explained that she “bought [it] because I’m trying desperately to be a Pinterest girl, and it’s PERFECT. It looks like a normal shirt and it’s pretty comfortable. 9.9/10 would recommend.”