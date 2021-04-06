The $9 Dickey That’s Racked Up Over 2,000 Amazon Reviews

Amazon reviewer ChristieL put it best: “Fashion is funny. Comes in full circle. Had one of these in my days and now my little person wants one. She loves it! The shirt length is long enough to stay tucked under her sweater and the straps under the arms keep the front and back panels stay put. I adjusted the shoulders a bit to keep them from looking frumpy because she is skinny. Other than that, an inexpensive purchase that makes her happy.” While the cost has gone up from the seven cents that Francie Nolan paid for it in the early decades of the 20th century — and from the $3 that a Vogue reader might have parted with in the 1940s — $9 is still a reasonable price to pay for a small item that provides a practical and streamlined dose of style.