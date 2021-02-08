Jazmine Sullivan Won The Super Bowl With This $450 Crystal Hairpiece

For last night’s Super Bowl, Jazmine Sullivan performed her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," accompanied by country singer Eric Church. The Grammy-nominated artist stepped onto the field in a gorgeous white tailored suit, but the pièce de résistance was her crystal hairpiece.
During the set, Sullivan looked every bit a star as she sang her heart out as fireworks rocketed overhead. With the help of stylist Christine Nicholson, the singer debuted a Crystal-Stitched Corset Blazer Dress, matching pants, and $450 Crystal Hairpiece. All of the pieces were the work of the New York label Area, created by designers Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk. The design duo has made a name for themselves for creating couture-inspired looks topped off with extravagant accessories, most notably, exceptional headpieces.
Advertisement
The bright-white suit features delicate crystal-stitch corset embroidery, a matching stripe down the leg, and an exaggerated lapel — making it the perfect complement to the diamond-dripping headpiece. As millions watched a pop-culture hair moment in the making, some people on Twitter were quick to point out that the ornate accessory resembled one worn by Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard.
Sullivan’s makeup matched the drama of the moment: a smokey eye, luscious false lashes, topped with a high-shine lip gloss. Her hair, pulled back into a sleek, low ponytail, was the work of stylist De McPherson.
Suffice it to say, we’ll be thinking about this performance, and Sullivan’s outfit for months to come. It's an all-eyes-on-me, room — or stadium — commanding ensemble that we are totally saving as inspiration for whenever parties are allowed to happen again.
If Sullivan’s fashion choices have taught us anything, it is that our main style aim post-pandemic is to dazzle. If it doesn’t create a whole moment, we clearly don’t have enough crystals.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.