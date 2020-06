8 Queer Brands That Make Suits For Women

In the last five years or so, if you were to believe fashion publications, there has been a resurgence in women’s suits . Marketed as an evolution of the ‘80s shoulder-padded Power Suit, this new crop of pantsuits has been designed to be worn to work but also casually and even as an alternative to formal wear . The trend continues to dominate every runway from Givenchy to Marc Jacobs (whose most notable piece in recent memory was a yellow suit that Lady Gaga and Harry Styles went on to wear). Some have linked the trend to the #MeToo movement, and the rejection of dressing for the male gaze, while others have pointed back to Yves Saint Laurent’s Le Smoking and the cyclical nature of fashion