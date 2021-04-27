Between the oversized scrunchies popping up on our For You Page and the '90s-inspired claw clips remerging in models' off-duty IG posts, our social media feeds right now feel like minefields for all the spring hair accessories we want to cop. But as much as we would love to try every single trend, it's impossible to ignore how incredibly unsustainable (and potentially expensive) that is.
Enter: Planet Goody, the first-ever line of eco-friendly hair accessories from Goody that are affordable, on-trend, and low-impact on the environment. Whether it’s claw clips made from biodegradable cornstarch, stretch head wraps made from sustainably sourced bamboo fabrics, or pastel scrunchies made with non-toxic dyes, Planet Goody offers an extensive range of styles to help you recreate any look, responsibly. And with every item coming in under $10, there’s really no reason to hold back. Ahead, seven sustainable accessories from Goody to snag right now.