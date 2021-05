As the weather gets progressively warmer (and perceptively more humid, in most parts of the country), the easy updo becomes less of an choice and more of a necessity. Whether you have extra-long hair coming out of quarantine or you're wearing a protective style , you need a way to pull it all back off your neck in a way that's easy, workable with an elastic and a can of dry shampoo , and transitions seamlessly from your 11 a.m. Zoom meeting to your happy-hour drinks.