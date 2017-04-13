How To Live-Stream The Best Acts Of Coachella

Beginning tomorrow, thousands of festivalgoers clad in flower crowns, flow-y skirts, and crop tops will descend on Indio, CA, for the start of the two-weekend-long spectacle that is Coachella.
If you’re sitting this one out, you’ll miss the festival’s food and ambience, but can still catch all of the performances live — without dealing with the sweltering 90-degree heat. That's because Coachella will be streaming the entire first weekend, April 14 through April 16, on its YouTube channel.
This means that you can avoid the crowds and still see Banks, Radiohead, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Tove Lo, and other headliners. If you're feeling inspired, put on your PJs and a flower crown. Or, whip up a waffle on a stick and spend extra on the toppings. Hell, you might as well go a bit crazy; you just saved yourself a $399 ticket price.
Head here to see the full streaming schedule and check out some of the art installations and scenes from last year's festival. And if you are headed to Indio, don't forget to stock up on sunscreen, pack your wide-brimmed hat, and follow this handy survival list.
