Are you majorly excited for this weekend? We are. And no, it's not just because it's the weekend and we get to sleep in, couch surf, and boozy brunch. OR because this Sunday also happens to be Easter Sunday and we're planning on consuming mass amounts of chocolate bunnies and Reese's eggs. We're excited for this weekend because on Friday April, 14th, Coachella kicks off. And this year it isn't just the music lineup at this swinging two week long festival in sunny CA that has us shaking in our work seats — it's the grub.
Yes, Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga may be performing — but all we can really think about are the endless poke bowl, taco, and waffle on a stick options to be held, Instagrammed, and consumed all in one glorious place. If you've ever stopped by Smorgasburg in NYC, we'd imagine this year's Coachella to be exactly like that — but with bumping tunes and a lower humidity index.
Even if you won't be attending, a little food porn never hurt — but it will cause major food-envy. So scroll on at your own risk and check out this year's snack rundown of over 50 salacious spots.