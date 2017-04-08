Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Can't Keep Their Hands To Themselves

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are at it again, holding hands and doing cutesy couple things. Since making their relationship Instagram official in January, the two haven’t shied away from sexy PDAs.
Though, after spending some time apart, the two reunited this weekend for some sweet PDAs. The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) posted an adorable photo of Gomez planting a big ol’ kiss on his head (see below). While it’s unclear when exactly the photo was taken, it is apparent that the two are enjoying each other’s company after being apart.
According to Us Weekly, the couple also stepped out for a night on the town in L.A., where they were spotted holding hands in his and hers matching black outfits.
The “I Feel It Coming” singer and Gomez stopped by TAO’s Beauty & Essex in Hollywood for a sit-down. The two also stopped by Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills for a lengthy, two-hour dinner, according to E News.
Between these two lovebirds’ busy schedules surely being in the same city at the same time was a treat. Even spending Valentine’s Day together this year was challenging.
Despite her and The Weeknd’s ability to give the paparazzi a good shot, the two are keeping quiet when it comes to discussing their romance. After asking Gomez about her new love, Vogue writer, Rob Haskell noted, "she tells me that everything she has said about her relationships in the past has come back to bite her, and that she will never do it again."
As for The Weeknd, the Starboy singer is enjoying a little downtime before gearing up for his world tour again on April 25 in Vancouver. Though, luckily phase two of his Starboy: Legend of The Fall tour will keep him stateside until June.
Gomez, who executive-produced Netflix's upcoming 13 Reasons Why, has been busy promoting her new show.
