Move Over Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale Wants To Be The New Queen Of Coachella

Ashley Tisdale is getting ready for her first ever Coachella. Shocking, right? Of course, this is where being besties with the Queen of Coachella herself, Vanessa Hudgens, comes in handy. Especially, in the style department. Tisdale may be attending the desert music festival for the first time, but she's going to be dressed like a seasoned vet.
On Instagram, Tisdale teased her Coachella look, which is giving us major Mad Max vibes. From her black fringed top to her textured, long hair with tiny leather wrapped braids to her silver eyebrow art, Tisdale is showing us a look that could roll with Furiosa's crew.
Tisdale is ditching the floral crowns for something a little different when she checks out Lady Gaga, who is filling in for Beyoncé. Perhaps, a little more rock and roll. Tisdale's desert beauty, courtesy of The Beauty Department, includes a few delicate black hearts drawn on her cheek and wide-brimmed black hat, perfect for keeping the sun and the sand out of her eyes.
Tisdale told People that Hudgens shared a few Coachella hacks that should help her survive her first festival weekend. “When she heard I was going, she was like, 'You do know there’s tons of desert storms, and you get covered in dirt?' And I was like, 'What?!'” Tisdale said. "But I think I have to experience it once. I’m going to try it, but it is going to be interesting!"
Tisdale also shared a few good tips of her own like making sure you're properly protected and hydrated while out there in the blazing hot sun. Coachella does take place in a desert, after all. "I am just gonna bring a lot of sunblock and drink tons of water," she told the magazine. "I drink two liters of a day. A lot of people forget that is actually the best thing for your body and skin. If I am not drinking that much water my skin is super dry, especially in the sun."
Seriously, though, how is it that Tisdale has never been to Coachella? The actress admitted to People she never went because "part of the time I really didn’t know who was playing there." Better late than never, we say. Besides, with all the festival knowledge she's gained, Tisdale may very well steal Hudgens' Coachella throne, or at the very least, borrow it for a bit.
The first weekend of Coachella kicks off Friday, April 14 and we're excited to see what Tisdale shows up wearing.
