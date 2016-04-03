Vanessa Hudgens Unveiled Her New Hair For Coachella & It's Perfect

How does the queen of Coachella get festival-ready? With a major hair makeover, of course.
Vanessa Hudgens debuted a new bohemian look on her Instagram, featuring super-long, super-wavy, super-fierce extensions.
"Annnnnd I can't help myself. When the weather heats up, my hair gets long," Hudgens wrote as a caption for one Instagram photo, which included a lion emoji.
Makes sense, given that the rich brunette mane extends down to the Grease Live actress' elbows.
Hudgens also gave a shoutout to the stylists that gave her those gorgeous boho waves: Celeb hair gurus Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee of West Hollywood's Nine Zero One Salon. Hudgens' awesome end results were also posted to the salon's own Instagram account.
Nine Zero One first uploaded a back view, with Hudgens wearing her long waves in a half-up, half-down style. The salon teased its followers with the caption, "Guess who's ready for #Coachella..."
