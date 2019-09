Kendall Jenner's Festival Dad Hat Says It All

The first weekend of Coachella in now behind us (yes, we still have yet another round in the days ahead, friends). So, a definitive tone for 2017 festival style has now been set. Flower crowns and fringe are apparently out; daytime bodycon looks plus clothes that do the talking for you are in. We saw both of these trends manifest in Rihanna’s instantly-iconic, head-to-toe Gucci fall ’17 outfit, complete with its full-on, blindingly sparkly catsuit and torn-up “Common Sense Is Not That Common” logo tank — and in both Jenner sisters’ get-ups for the occasion. For proof of the former, look no further than Kylie and her under-$50 golden knit mini dress. Meanwhile, Kendall found her #OOTD to be quite an efficient vehicle for expressing her feelings. Just look at her cap; the message is loud and clear.