Kendall Jenner's Festival Dad Hat Says It All

The first weekend of Coachella in now behind us (yes, we still have yet another round in the days ahead, friends). So, a definitive tone for 2017 festival style has now been set. Flower crowns and fringe are apparently out; daytime bodycon looks plus clothes that do the talking for you are in. We saw both of these trends manifest in Rihanna’s instantly-iconic, head-to-toe Gucci fall ’17 outfit, complete with its full-on, blindingly sparkly catsuit and torn-up “Common Sense Is Not That Common” logo tank — and in both Jenner sisters’ get-ups for the occasion. For proof of the former, look no further than Kylie and her under-$50 golden knit mini dress. Meanwhile, Kendall found her #OOTD to be quite an efficient vehicle for expressing her feelings. Just look at her cap; the message is loud and clear.
Jenner hit up Revolve’s celebrity-magnet of a festival oasis in festival-appropriate denim cutoffs and runway-referential extra-long sleeves. The real statement, though, came courtesy of her understated black “dad” hat: It's embroidered in white, front and center, was the phrase, “Done With You." Duly noted.
The model’s cap is from the female-centered streetwear label Married to the Mob. Alas, the sentiment it expresses clearly resonated with people, because the“Done With You” Dad Hat is currently sold out on its website. Luckily, you can still pick up your own at good old Zumiez, which has never let us down when it comes to our novelty headgear needs.
Now, a lot can be speculated regarding what or whom Jenner's Coachella cap is intended to refer to, but we've got to admit: It does succinctly sum up our feelings about festival dressing these days.
