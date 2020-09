Ariel Winter Just Dyed Her Hair Pink — & You Won’t Recognize Her

For her new look, Winter recruited L.A.-based colorist Tabitha Dueñas , who is well-versed on the actress's color-chameleon tendencies. Back in July, she took Winter’s naturally black hair ( which was a strawberry-red at the time ), to an icy blonde shade, making the star a dead ringer for GoT's Daenerys Targaryen. We didn’t think the pair could top that transformation, but this new pastel pink — with a beautiful balance of s'ombré dimension — proves us very wrong.