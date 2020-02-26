Ariel Winter Says Goodbye To Modern Family With A Drastic Hair Change

According to Dueñas, Winter couldn't get from the ABC set to the salon fast enough. "With Modern Family's long run ending, Ariel was finally free to have the hair color she wants," Dueñas explained to R29 over email. "She wanted to strip out the black and go back to the strawberry color we had done previously when she was on break from filming — and said she never wants to go back to black, ever again."