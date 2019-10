Aside from the new babies joining the family, Levitan feels confident that there is still plenty to explore with the other characters. Prior to the show being renewed for the eleventh season, he told Entertainment Weekly , “My biggest priority is: If we go forward, do we have something left to say, do we have things left to explore with these characters? And so far, every year we manage to find something, so I have no reason to think that we won’t … If we do go forward, it’ll have to be everybody looking each other in the eye and saying, ‘Okay, we’ve got another good season in us — not just another season.’”