While the creators of Modern Family have said on multiple occasions that they thought its tenth season would be its last, ABC renewed the long-running sitcom for an eleventh and final season anyway. If you can believe it, the series is heading into its second decade, and that means the cast of Modern Family has changed a lot since season 1. That baby Cam (Eric Stonestreet) and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) adopted in the pilot? She's pretty much a teen now. It's okay if that makes you feel old.
There's good news, though: We have a bonus year of multi-generational adventures with the Los Angeles-based Pritchett-Dunphy family, which grew by two when Haley (Sarah Hyland) and on-again boyfriend, now husband, Dylan (Reid Ewing) had twins in the season 10 finale. Season 11 opens with Haley and Dylan figuring out the best way to raise the new fourth generation of the blended family as their parents try to give them advice that conflicts with the latest parenting books.
Over the years, Modern Family has taken home dozens of awards — its Emmy reign ended with its fifth consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series trophy in 2014, and included multiple individual wins for Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, and Ty Burrell. The series has also tackled heavy topics from adoption to major loss while making audiences laugh in the process.
As we approach the end of the road for real (at least until someone greenlights that possible spin-off focused on Haley and Dylan as parents), let's take a look back at where each member of the Pritchett-Dunphy family started their story, and what they're like now, as we head toward the end of their story.