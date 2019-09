Ariel Winter Just Showed Off Her Little Mermaid-Worthy New Red Hair

The husband and wife team behind Winter’s new hair, Tim and Tabitha Dueñas of L.A.’s Nine Zero One Salon , have worked on hair everywhere from New York Fashion Week to shows such as Project Runway and Glee. "To make the style fit Ariel’s personality, we kept the haircut very versatile…we keep the perimeter blunt and full, and focused the layers around the fringe and the interior of the cut," Tim tells Refinery29, adding that the inspiration for the look was "'70s beach goddess, that casual cool vibe."