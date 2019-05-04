Ariel Winter Just Showed Off Her Little Mermaid-Worthy New Red Hair

It’s a good time for red hair: Kiernan Shipka went copper just in time for the Billboard Music Awards, and Natasha Lyonne’s iconic Russian Doll look has more or less sparked a cultural movement. Joining their ranks now is Modern Family star Ariel Winter, who debuted an homage to another Ariel (that is, the Disney mermaid) on Instagram Friday. “Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” she captioned the shot.
The husband and wife team behind Winter’s new hair, Tim and Tabitha Dueñas of L.A.’s Nine Zero One Salon, have worked on hair everywhere from New York Fashion Week to shows such as Project Runway and Glee. "To make the style fit Ariel’s personality, we kept the haircut very versatile…we keep the perimeter blunt and full, and focused the layers around the fringe and the interior of the cut," Tim tells Refinery29, adding that the inspiration for the look was "'70s beach goddess, that casual cool vibe."
"For her style and skin tone, she needs to be either dark-dark, bright white, or intense red — nothing in between," Tabitha explains, saying Winter wanted to go for a "vibrant but very natural" look.
Some hairstylists, including celebrity colorist George Papanikolas, predicted red to be 2019’s big hair trend. “Red and copper tones are going to make a strong statement,” Papanikolas told us in December. “The key to achieving the most natural red hair is veering towards the copper and gold families.”
Something that might come as a surprise to anyone who’s watched Winter grow up as Alex Dunphy on ABC? The starlet isn’t a natural brunette. Her hair is actually blonde, but she’s been dyeing it shades of black and brown since childhood to be more marketable, the actress told People.
As her star’s been rising, though, Winter has definitely gotten more creative with her colors. Back in 2016, she first went red — though her color was much darker, inspired by “ruby and garnet jewel tones,” her stylist, Amber Maynard, explained at the time. Winter’s look now is closer to a strawberry blonde, perfect for summer – or maybe a live action Little Mermaid? She’d definitely be in our dream cast.
Other redheads, including Bella Thorne and Emma Kenney, commented their support on Instagram. Kenney definitely summed it up best, though: “OOOOHHH YES.”
