What would you say if we told you your favorite brunette celebrity was really a natural blonde? Well, it’s true: Ariel Winter has been hiding behind a dark curtain of hair for more than a decade, and it’s time for her to return to her roots — quite literally. In an interview with People last year, the actress admitted that she first dyed her hair dark brown when she was seven years old because it made her more marketable. But that's all about to change.
The 19-year-old actress took to Snapchat to record a transformative salon visit, and it involved lots and lots of hydrogen peroxide. “When you’re actually blonde AF but the bottom of your hair is red,” she wrote in the Snap, comparing the roots of her hair to the ends. By the time her salon visit wrapped, the actress went from dark brown hair to a warm red-brown in one fell swoop. "Her new shade is a combination of ruby and garnet jewel tones," Amber Maynard, her hairstylist at Nine Zero One salon, told us. "Having it multi-dimensional keeps it fun and allows the color to complement her skin tone." But if you think that's it, not so fast. It looks like this hue might not be the final look.
In her last photo, Winter captioned: “Almost!” It begs the question: Almost what!? Is she doing another round of bleach so she can finally be blond again? Or, alternatively, is Winter going for a brighter strawberry blonde like she did last year around this time? Only time will tell. But as Maynard says: "Ariel is no stranger to change."
