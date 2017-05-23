The 19-year-old actress took to Snapchat to record a transformative salon visit, and it involved lots and lots of hydrogen peroxide. “When you’re actually blonde AF but the bottom of your hair is red,” she wrote in the Snap, comparing the roots of her hair to the ends. By the time her salon visit wrapped, the actress went from dark brown hair to a warm red-brown in one fell swoop. "Her new shade is a combination of ruby and garnet jewel tones," Amber Maynard, her hairstylist at Nine Zero One salon, told us. "Having it multi-dimensional keeps it fun and allows the color to complement her skin tone." But if you think that's it, not so fast. It looks like this hue might not be the final look.