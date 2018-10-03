Disney's Reuniting Lilo & Stitch For New Live-Action Movie

In 2002, Lilo and Stitch made us all cry with the tale of a lonely girl befriending an alien. Now, the duo are back with a live-action-CGI hybrid in the works from Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
But don't expect the same old Lilo and Stitch story. The new script will be written by Mike Van Waes, who is known for the horror film, The Crooked Man. Also working on the film is the team behind the much-anticipated Aladdin remake.
Though we know about the writers and producers, the cast of the new Lilo & Stitch has not been announced yet. While plenty of Twitter users were excited about the remake, others expressed worry over potential casting. Given the whitewashing controversies and other questionable casting decisions in previous Disney remakes, fans have a reason to be nervous. Many fans hope that Auliʻi Cravalho, the voice actress who played Moana, will be cast in the lead role.
This is the latest in a series of reboots of classic Disney films. It's unclear if the new Stitch film will be one of a series of remakes intended for Disney’s streaming service, which launches in 2019.
Advertisement