Disney's Reuniting Lilo & Stitch For New Live-Action Movie

Though we know about the writers and producers, the cast of the new Lilo & Stitch has not been announced yet. While plenty of Twitter users were excited about the remake, others expressed worry over potential casting. Given the whitewashing controversies and other questionable casting decisions in previous Disney remakes , fans have a reason to be nervous. Many fans hope that Auliʻi Cravalho, the voice actress who played Moana, will be cast in the lead role.