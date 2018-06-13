Disney dropped a surprise teaser trailer for their much-awaited Dumbo live-action movie, and it's packed with melodrama. The upcoming remake is a reimagining of the 1941 animated sob-fest, and looks poised to scar a whole new generation of kids.
The good news is that our beloved floppy-eared baby elephant is very cute, the imagery is stunning, and the star-studded cast looks impressive. Director Tim Burton serves up the creepy, magical factor we have come to expect and love.
The bad news is that the trailer will rip out your heart and stomp on it just like the original. Dumbo is still separated from his mother, and we're most likely going to get an abusive circus scene or two...or 20. (Note: new moms are NOT allowed to watch this trailer, especially the part when Dumbo's mother sheds tears as she gets one last look at her baby.)
Advertisement
The reimagined film stars Colin Ferrell as a war veteran who finds a circus job and is tasked with taking care of a baby elephant, and also stars Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito, and Alan Arkin. The trailer also features a haunting rendition of "Baby Mine" by Norwegian pop star Aurora.
The dazzling CGI moments on display here should excite fans for Disney's slew of upcoming live-action remakes that include The Lion King starring Beyoncé and Donald Glover, Aladdin, and Mulan.
Dumbo is scheduled to hit theaters March 29, 2019.
Grab your tissues and watch the trailer below.
Advertisement